Shanghai Disney Resort marks 10th ground-breaking anniversary

"We believe in the long-term benefits of the China market. That's what you'll see us continue to do," Xinhua news agency quoted Schott as saying on Thursday.

Shanghai, April 9 (IANS) The Shanghai Disney Resort celebrated the 10th anniversary of its ground-breaking, with president and general manager Joe Schott expressing his great confidence in its future.

Since its opening on June 16, 2016, the Shanghai Disney Resort has set many records, including welcoming more than 11 million guests in its first year of operations.

Among the main features of the resort's story is the rapid expansion of its operations.

The first major expansion, Disney·Pixar Toy Story Land, opened on April 26, 2018, making the resort the fastest Disneyland in the world to expand after opening.

The second major expansion is the Zootopia-themed land, which is currently under construction in Shanghai, and is the first-ever Zootopia-themed land at any Disney park in the world.

Shanghai plans to double the number of scenic spots and tourist projects each with more than 10 million visits annually in 2025, compared with 2020.

