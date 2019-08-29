Shankar was Bind by caste and it's given in Shiva Purana: Bihar Minister

Kaimur (Bihar) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Bihar Minister Brij Kishore Bind stoked a controversy when he said that Lord Shiva belongs to 'Bind' caste at an event held in Patna to welcome Governor.

"I have told that Shankar was Bind by caste and it is given in Shiva Purana. Ancient history book by Vidyadhar Mahajan also corroborates the same. It is being taught to the postgraduate students," said Brij Kishore Bind talking to ANI at Kaimur.



"If Lord Krishna can be 'Gwala' and Lord Ram can be 'Kshatriya' by caste, why not Lord Shiva is Bind ? " he asked.

Last year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister raked a controversy when he said that Lord Hanuman belongs to 'Dalit' caste. (ANI)

