Shantanu Sen suspended for remaining part of RS session

Chairman of the House M. Venkaiah Naidu asked him to withdraw from the House and allow the House to function.

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Trinamool MP Shantanu Sen was suspended on Friday for the remaining part of the Monsoon Session a day after he snatched the papers from IT Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Minister V. Muraleedharan moved a suspension motion against Shantanu Sen for the remaining part of the session.

While Trinamool's Sukhendu Shekhar Roy raised the point of order that it was not in the List of Business, the chair said he had allowed it.

Another Trinamool MP Derek O' Brien said that after the House was adjourned, there was hooliganism from the Ministers on Thursday.

Following pandemonium the House was adjourned till 12 noon today.

At the start of proceedings on Friday, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said, "I am deeply distressed by the course of events in the House. Unfortunately, proceedings of the House hit a new low with papers being snatched from the Minister and torn into pieces."

In the morning, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, Deputy leader of the House Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan met the Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu.

On Thursday IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was reading a statement on the Pegasus snooping row when Trinamool Congress MPs snatched the report from his hands and tore it into pieces on the floor of the Rajya Sabha.

Journalist-turned-MP Swapan Dasgupta said: "Some of the TMC MPs took the paper from the hands of the Minister and tore it.

"This is unacceptable."

Trinamool MP Shantanu Sen was seen on national television snatching the report right out of the Minister's hand, tearing it apart and then throwing the shredded pieces into the air.

