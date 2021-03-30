Sharad Pawar admitted to hospital after abdomen pain, to undergo gallbladder surgery tomorrow

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, who has been diagnosed with gallbladder disease and will be operated for the same on March 31, has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after experiencing pain in his abdomen.



"Attention please, Our party president Sharad Pawar saheb was supposed to be admitted to the hospital for an endoscopy and surgery procedure tomorrow, but since he is experiencing some pain again in the abdomen, he is admitted in Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai today," Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik tweeted.

"Kind attention our party president Sharad Pawar saheb was feeling a little uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen last evening and was therefore taken to Breach Candy Hospital for a check-up. Upon diagnosis it came to light that he has a problem in his gallbladder," Mailk informed on his Twitter handle.

Earlier, Malik had informed Pawar has been diagnosed with gallbladder disease and the NCP chief was on blood-thinning medication which is now being stopped due to the issue.

Pawar will undergo surgery on Wednesday and all his public programs stand cancelled till further notice, Malik further informed. (ANI)

