Sharad Pawar congratulates DMK leader on his victory in TN elections

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday congratuates MK Stalin, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Leader of Opposition, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on his 'win from the Kolathur Assembly constituency.'



"Congratulations @mkstalin on your win, a truly well deserved victory! Wishing you the best to serve people who have instilled their faith in you!", Pawar tweeted.

The Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu were held on April 6. The counting of votes began at 8 am today.

Exit polls have predicted a sweep for the DMK-led alliance.

The AIADMK-led alliance includes BJP and Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). The DMK has allotted 25 seats to Congress, six each to CPI, CPI (M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Vaiko's Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK). (ANI)

