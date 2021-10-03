Sharad Pawar congratulates Mamata Banerjee on winning Bhabanipur bypolls

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on Sunday congratulated the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her massive victory in the Bhabanipur bypoll.



Taking to his Twitter handle, Pawar said, "Sincere congratulations to the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee on her victory in the Bhabanipur bypoll."

Earlier during her visit to Delhi in July this year, Banerjee called for the unification of the Opposition and expressed her intentions to meet Pawar regarding the same.

Meanwhile, Banerjee recorded a massive win in the Bhabanipur by-elections with a margin of over 58,000 votes. According to the Election Commission of India, she secured 85,263 votes in the bypoll easily surpassing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Priyanka Tibrewal who got 26,428 votes.

Notably, the TMC chief had lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram constituency in the assembly elections held earlier this year. Following this, the Bhabanipur assembly seat was vacated by the West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, paving the way for Banerjee to contest the bypoll and retain her chief ministerial post. (ANI)

