Sharad Pawar might have met Amit Shah for 'some work': Maharashtra BJP chief

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): After Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party's refusals of Amit Shah and Sharad Pawar meeting in Ahmedabad, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil has stated that the NCP supremo might have met the Union Minister for "some work".



Speaking to the media, Patil said, "Such meetings take place at this level. This is our country's culture, we must meet besides politics. A meeting is not only meant for political discussion. Amit Shah is the country's Home Minister and Sharad Pawar might have met him for some work."

NCP leader Nawab Malik on Sunday dismissed the reports of meeting between Pawar and Shah. He also alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is 'spreading rumors'.

"A newspaper in Gujarat published a piece of news that (Sharad) Pawar Sahib and Praful Patel met Amit Shah. For the last two days, rumors are being spread on Twitter. No such meeting took place," Malik said.

On the other side, Shiv Sena MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Monday refuted reports about the alleged meeting between the NCP chief and the Union Minister.

Earlier at a press conference, Shah had also refrained from confirming the reports of his meeting with NCP supremo, saying that "everything cannot be made public". (ANI)

