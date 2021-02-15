Share motivating anecdotes for 'Mann Ki Baat': PM

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday requested people to share motivating anecdotes for his 'Mann Ki Baat' monthly radio programme to be aired later this month.

Referring to such anecdotes shared in the programme aired in January, the Prime Minister said he would love to hear more such stories in the programme scheduled for February 28. The last 'Mann Ki Baat' was on January 31. It was the 20th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat 2.0'.