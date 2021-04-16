Sharmila continues her fast in Hyderabad

Sharmila continued the hunger strike at her Lotus Pond residence in Banjara Hills here. Her mother Y.S. Vijayamma was also present to show solidarity with her.

Hyderabad, April 16 (IANS) The daughter of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, Y.S. Sharmila, continued her fast for a second consecutive day on Friday demanding the Telangana government to issue job notifications for the unemployed youth of the state.

Doctors have examined Sharmila, who has vowed to continue her fast for 72 hours demanding the state government to fill all the vacancies to provide employment to the educated youth of the state.

Sharmila, who plans to launch a new political party in Telangana in July this year, had launched the fast at the Indira Park on Thursday. As the police had given permission only for one-day fast, they forced her to end the protest on Thursday evening.

She then tried to take out a 'padyatra' from the hunger strike venue to her residence. The police, however, stopped Sharmila from doing so, leading to pushing and jostling between the police personnel and the protesters. At one stage, she collapsed and was briefly unconscious.

The police later dropped Sharmila at her residence. She, however, continued the fast there, condemning the police action and demanding release of all her supporters.

Sharmila, who is the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, questioned the silence of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao over the suicides by unemployed youth. She said the CM should respond to the burning problem.

She alleged that dejected over the delay in job notifications, unemployed youth are ending their lives but the Chief Minister is neglecting the issue.

Recalling that the youth were in the forefront of the movement for the statehood to Telangana, she demanded that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government must fulfil their aspirations by providing them jobs.

"There are 1.91 lakh vacancies. The government should fill them," she said and appealed to the youth not to resort to suicides, assuring them that she would lead the fight to pressurise the government to issue job notifications.

Sharmila undertook the fast a week after addressing a public meeting at Khammam, where she had announced that she will launch a new political party on July 8, the birth anniversary of her father.

--IANS

ms/arm