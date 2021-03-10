Sharmila holds consultation with YSR loyalists from Warangal

Hyderabad, March 10 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister Y.S. Sharmila on Wednesday held a meeting with leaders from undivided Warangal district as part of consultations to launch her political party in Telangana.

She said on the occasion that honouring the memory of the late leader is our responsibility.

Sharmila told the meeting that the land of Warangal gave birth to many leaders of Telangana movement. She pointed out that Jayashankar, Kaloji Narayan Rao and Dasaradhi all came from Warangal.

Describing Warangal as a historic place, she noted it is the cultural capital of Kakatiyas and birthplace of Rani Rudramma Devi.

Sharmila recalled that her late father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had special bonding with Telangana. It was during YSR's rule that 80 per cent of Sriram Sagar project was completed. She said had YSR been alive Warangal would have seen rapid progress

She recalled that it was on this day (March 10) in 2011 that Million March was held in Hyderabad to demand statehood to Telangana. She said Million March demonstrated before the entire world the strong aspirations of Telangana people.

Sharmila discussed with leaders from Warangal about local issues. She wanted to know if they believe Railway coach factory will be set up Kazipet. Has Warangal become a smart city? Has a vice chancellor been appointed for Kaktiya University, she asked.

She claimed that Telangana state became a reality thanks to the role played by students during the movement. She remarked that today's rulers came to power due to sacrifices of students. She said it is unfortunate that the same students are being attacked for questioning the government.

It was a month ago that Sharmila began consultations with the loyalists of her late father and former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

This was the fourth meeting she had with YSR loyalists to take their feedback and suggestions before floating the party.

She earlier held consultation with leaders from Nalgonda, Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts and students and youth.

--IANS

ms/sdr/