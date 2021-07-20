Sharmila sits on 10-hour fast for unemployed people in Telangana

As part of the programme, Sharmila said she will forgo food from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the village located in Sattupalli constituency.

Penuballi (Telangana), July 20 (IANS) YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) founder Y.S. Sharmila on Tuesday sat on a 10-hour fast at Penuballi village in Telangana's Khammam district for the sake of unemployed youth.

Sharmila, who has emerged as the newest political force in Telangana, is laying special emphasis on unemployment.

Recently, she said that there was no need for her party to contest in the forthcoming Huzurabad bypoll by reasoning that whether contesting in the election would bring jobs to the unemployed or three acres of land to Dalits.

As the founder of YSRTP, Sharmila, younger sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and daughter of former united AP CM Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy (YSR), asserted earlier that she had no fear of going alone into the political fray.

"YSRTP has been established for the aspirations of the great leader (YSR). I never felt bad or had fear that I am alone. I am one of the crores of admirers of YSR," she said.

Sharimla established YSRTP 'for the sake of Telangana people', asserting that there is a need to establish a new party in the state, questioning if justice was meted out to the unemployed people and SC, ST and Backward communities.

