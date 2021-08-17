Sharmila undertakes fast over unemployment

She visited Somla tanda in Guduru mandal and consoled the family members of B. Sunil Naik, an unemployed youth who committed suicide a year ago.

Hyderabad, Aug 17 (IANS) YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader Y. S. Sharmila on Tuesday undertook her weekly fast over the issue of unemployment in Telangana's Mahabubabd district.

The sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy spent about an hour at Naik's house and spoke to his parents and other family members. She also provided financial assistance to the family and promised to stand by them.

Sharmila later sat on day-long fast at the Gundenga village to show solidarity with the unemployed and to demand the state government to fill all the vacancies in the government departments.

After launching YSRTP last month, the daughter of late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy has been observing every Tuesday as 'unemployment day'. After calling on the family of the unemployed who committed suicide, she is sitting on fast.

Meanwhile, Sharmila has appealed to the unemployed youth not to commit suicides. She tweeted that she is fighting on their behalf.

The YSRTP leader told the unemployed that their sister (Sharmila) is undertaking fast in support of their demands. She urged them not to lose heart and vowed to pressurise Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to issue job notification.

Reacting to the suicide of Y. Nagesh (24) in Jayashankar Bhoopalapally district two days ago, she tweeted that another brother has become victim of KCR's recruitment game. She alleged that with ambiguous promises on jobs, the government is killing a student every day.

Sharmila wrote that the unemployed who were waiting for CM KCR to give a clarity about recruitments in his August 15 speech were disappointed. "How many more people have to die before you issue the job notification," she asked.

Sharmila earlier demanded the government take immediate steps to fill 1.90 lakh vacancies in various government departments. She said the government needs to recruit over 3 lakh people to fill the vacancies and the posts created with the formation of new districts.

She said 54 lakh unemployed have submitted applications for jobs to Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

