Sharp reaction in Bihar to Jharkhand CM's remark on Bhojpuri, Magahi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal-United (JDU) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) sharply reacted on the statement of Hemant Soren.

Patna, Sep 14 (IANS) The political temperature in Bihar is heating up after Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's strong remarks about Bhojpuri and Magahi languages of Bihar.

Soren, on Hindi Day on Tuesday, said that people who speak Bhojpuri and Magahi have a dominating nature. When Jharkhand was part of Bihar, people who speak these two languages were involved in wrongdoing with the women of today's Jharkhand (then South Bihar). During the agitation for Jharkhand, they used abusive words in Bhojpuri for the natives of Jharkhand. These two languages had no contribution during the Jharkhand movement. These are languages of Bihar.

Sanjay Jaiswal, the president of the BJP Bihar unit, sharply reacted to the statement of Hemand Soren.

"Such a statement is reflecting the low mentality of a leader occupying a constitutional post. Bhojpuri and Magahi languages have great respect across the country. Such politics will not pay dividends to him," Jaiswal said.

Abhishek Jha, spokesperson of the JDU said: "Such a statement by Hemant Soren is an insult to Bihar. There is no difference between Bihar and Jharkhand. Discrimination cannot be done on the basis of caste, community, language, religion. Literature in Bhojpuri and Magahi is extremely popular in the country."

HAM spokesperson Danish Rizwan said: "Hemant Soren did not have knowledge of the history of the country. He did not know the contribution of Bhojpuri and Magahi."

