Shastri surcharged India with 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan': Modi

Prime Minister Modi, who visited Vijay Ghat to pay his tributes, tweeted in Hindi. "I offer my heartfelt tribute to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary. He had surcharged the nation with his call of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan."

Later, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, and L.K. Advani also visited Vijay Ghat to pay their respects.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh too paid their tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat.