Shatrughan Sinha's presence at SP office irks Congressmen

Lucknow, Jan 28 (IANS) Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who had joined Congress just before the Lok Sabha elections, has, once again, angered his party colleagues.

Sinha was in Lucknow on Monday and he attended the press conference of former union minister Yashwant Sinha who is leading a Gandhi Sandesh Yatra. The press conference was held at the Samajwadi Party headquarters and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was also present there.

Congress leaders in Lucknow are now demanding action against Shatrughan Sinha for his continuing affinity for the Samajwadi Party.

Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam tweeted, "Shatrughan Sinha is a star campaigner of the Congress but he campaigns for SP and wears khaki pants of the RSS." Krishnam has been upset with the actor-turned-politician ever since the Lok Sabha elections when Krishnam was contesting the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat on the Congress ticket and Shatrughan Sinha was campaigning for his wife, Poonam Sinha, who was contesting on the SP ticket. Acharya Krishnam said that senior leaders like Santosh Singh and Satyadev Tripathi could be expelled without any reason but the actions of people like Shatrughan Sinha were being ignored by the party. Congress leader Zeeshan Haider also said that leaders whose loyalties lie with other parties should be shown the door. "Ever since he joined the Congress, he has not bothered to visit the party office or meet party leaders but he regularly goes to the Samajwadi Party office," he said. Meanwhile, Shatrughan Sinha, when contacted, told IANS, "Yashwant Sinha is my friend and I have been a part of his Gandhi Sandesh Yatra. The programme which you are talking about was a non-political function. I feel the controversy is being unnecessarily generated by some vested interests. There is no doubt about my loyalty to the Congress but there should be a difference between personal and political aspects of one's life."