She is queen of rigging: Suvendu on Mamata alleging BJP may rig EVMs

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 19 (ANI): Terming Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Mamata Banerjee as "queen of rigging", Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged that even now she is misusing the administration and using ghuspaitheye (intruders) and Pakistanis and police are acting as a mute spectator.



Speaking to ANI over allegations by Banerjee that voting in Assembly elections in the state would be rigged, Adhikari said, "Queen of rigging is saying that vote rigging will happen. The election will happen in a democratic way and that is why she is disturbed. Even now she is misusing administration, police and using ghuspaitheye (intruders) and Pakistanis. Police is a mute spectator. But the people are with us."

Alleging that there was a wider conspiracy behind the political violence that took place on Thursday, Adhikari said, "They aren't TMC workers. Few people of a particular community have been instigated. They are doing it daily and it's not a new thing. They are Pakistanis. Bharatiya will win against Pakistani."

The comments of Adhikari came after Mamata Banerjee, earlier this month, stated, "Those who are playing the Hindu-Muslim card, I would like to tell them clearly that I am also a girl from a Hindu family. Don't play the Hindu card with me."

Reacting to Banerjee's statement about removing BJP from Centre after winning Bengal elections, the BJP leader said, "She said the same thing before 2019 and spoke about United India. The more she speaks, the more seats will go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. '2019 mein half hua iss baar saaf hua'."

West Bengal is witnessing a high-octane battle between the BJP and the TMC for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)