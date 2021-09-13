Sheer size of Narendra Modi stadium represents the aspirations of new India: Pralhad Joshi

  1. Sify.com
Union Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi with Minister of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad (Photo/Twitter)

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 13 (ANI): Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Monday visited the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Joshi was accompanied by Minister of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.
Joshi tweeted, "At the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with Minister Narendra Tomar and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah. As the largest stadium in the world, the sheer size of this stadium represents the aspirations of a New India." (ANI)

