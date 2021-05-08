Shehbaz Sharif barred from flying to UK

FIA immigration officials reportedly offloaded the opposition leader from a flight to Doha after his name was found to be present on the blacklist, which prevents him from leaving the country, The Express Tribune reported.

Lahore, May 8 (IANS) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has been barred from flying to the UK on Saturday by the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA), a day after the Lahore High Court (LHC) removed his name from the 'blacklist'.

He was scheduled to leave Lahore for Doha, after which he was to leave for London after 10 days quarantine in Qatar.

After being denied permission to travel, Sharif returned to his residence in the city.

Speaking to an immigration official at the airport, PML-N leaders informed that the oppostion leader has been granted conditional permission to travel abroad for medical treatment by the LHC, to which the official responded that he was barred from leaving the country until the clearance on the immigration system is updated.

On Friday, LHC granted permission to Sharif to travel abroad once for medical treatment after he filed a petition with the court, seeking directions to the quarters concerned for the removal of his name from the travel blacklist.

--IANS

ksk/