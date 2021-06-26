Shehbaz Sharif slams Imran Khan govt over electricity, gas shortage

Lahore [Pakistan], June 26 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif has lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan-led ruling PTI government over shortage of electricity and gas in the country.



Quoting PML-N's statement, The News International reported that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's incompetence and corruption in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) sector was the real cause behind the ongoing load-shedding, adding that under Nawaz's leadership, a complete system of uninterrupted supply of electricity and gas was introduced for domestic and industrial sectors.

"At the height of the COVID-19 epidemic last year, the government was offered gas at a price of less than four MMBTU (Metric Million British Thermal Unit) but it refused to buy it at this low price and then in winter the same gas was bought at double price," he said in the statement on Friday.

The PML-N chief further said: "In winter the government lied to the nation that short-term agreements were not available. This government's claim was illogical as the country had to pay 20 per cent more on crude oil and gas."

Shehbaz claimed that during the PML-N era, about 80 per cent cheaper than PTI gas purchase agreements were made. He said: "When we were in power. We worked day and night to save the nation from energy shortages and eliminated the losses."

Cornering the PTI government, he said that instead of buying cheap LNG, the present government had run power plants on expensive furnace oil and three times more expensive diesel and as the result, revolving credit increased rapidly.

The electricity load-shedding in Pakistan has intensified as the power shortfall crossed 6,000 MW, creating problems for the masses. According to ARY News, the shortfall has intensified due to the suspension of hydro generation from silted Tarbela Dam. The suspension of power generation has caused massive power outages, which also gripped Lahore and other parts of the country's Punjab province.

The demand of Lahore Electric Power Supply Company had reached up to 5,000 MW, while the supply is short of 1,000 MW. The duration of the load-shedding has also increased across the country and the masses are facing hard times in the ongoing hot season.

Last month, traders had complained that their businesses have collapsed due to frequent power breakdowns, while teachers and students said intermittent and prolonged power cuts have affected their online classes. Karachi Electronic Dealers Association President Rizwan Irfan had shared with The News International how working hours had been reduced to only two due to the lockdown orders and power breakdowns. (ANI)

