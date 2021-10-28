Sheikh Hasina's son blames BNP, Jamat for communal violence in B'desh

Sharing a video of the violence, Joy dubbed the "recent spate of attacks as a deep-rooted conspiracy against the country".

Joy has called for strong punishment of each of the perpetrators of the recent communal violence in the country.

Joy in a social media post termed the brutality of communal attacks on innocent minorities and Hindu temples since October 13 as the most "deplorable in the country's history."

Reminding the inclusion of secularism as one of the founding pillars of Bangladesh by his grandfather, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Joy said, "Bangabandhu has established secularism as one of the pillars of the constitution, initiated a culture of communal harmony in Bangladesh."

Reiterating the government's commitment to providing security to Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh, Joy said, "some people with vested interests are pushing the country into the pit of darkness by misrepresenting and misinterpreting Islam and instilling intolerance among people."

He alleged, BNP and Jamat have always played religious card, turning Muslims against non-Muslims and creating apprehension among people.

Elaborating on BNP's role following the violence, the Adviser of PM Hasina, alleged that this party is constantly blaming the government for recent religious violence.

"But, while people, in general, are coming to the streets to protest against the communal clashes, BNP has not launched any protest. Rather, they are desperately trying to save the main culprit Iqbal who placed the Quran in the lap of a Hindu idol at the dead of the night," he said.

