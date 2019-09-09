Shekhawat counts Modi's achievements

Addressing a press briefing, he said, "At a time when the world is witnessing the tough phase of economic slowdown, India stands on top amongst the top five economies of the world."

In 2014, Indian economy stood at 11th rank, while in five years, it is being ranked amongst the top five economies of the world. India in 2014 stood at 142nd rank in ease of doing business however now it stands on 77th rank, Shekhawat said speaking on the Indian growth story in last five years.

It took 65 years for the country to become a two trillion economy however, in just five years, the country became three trillion economy and now Modi government is working on making it a five trillion economy, he added.

Modi government is seriously working to touch the five trillion economy mark. With this aim in mind, the central government has taken significant measures in its first 100 days. Banks have been merged to enhance efficiency. The capital infusion of Rs 70,000 crore has been made in the banks that will enhance liquidity. Also Rs 100 lakh crore investment has been announced for infrastructure sector in next five years which will help in creating employment opportunities. "The various initiatives taken by the government to provide economic relief includes merger of banks and relief to manufacturing and automobile sectors," Shekhawat further said adding that India has also emerged as a space leader under Modi government. "Further, in terms of diplomatic ranking, all major groups including G7, UNSC and many others stood with India on abrogation of Article 370 while leaving Pakistan isolated on different global platforms," he said speaking on diplomatic victory of the Modi government. When asked about Congress leaders accusing BJP government of misusing institutes like CBI and ED, he said, "Why these leaders failed to get relief from any court in India. CBI could have been challenged by any of them in any court. The reality is that they have looted our nation for years and those who have looted our nation shall not be spared," he added.