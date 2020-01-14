Shekhawat flays policy of appeasement

Chittorgarh, Jan 14 (IANS) Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat here on Tuesday linked global terrorism with the policy formulated around 2,000 years to expand regional beliefs.

On India bearing the brunt of terror, Shekhawat said it was due to the country's division on the basis of religion. He was speaking at a convention organised by Mewar Mahotsav Samiti.

The policy of political appeasement for the last 70 years led to promotion of anti-national elements, he said.

Shekhawat criticised opponents of the CAA and said they were committing a crime by showing fake pictures and dividing the country on the basis of religion. Shekhawat also participated in a signature campaign in support of the CAA.

