Sheopur Collector removed after MP flood situation worsens

The protests were held before the Union Minister against the worsening flood situation in the Gwalior-Chambal area. People are protesting against the BJP-led state government and the district adminstration for their failure to help the flood-affected victims in many areas.

Bhopal/Sheopur, Aug 8 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday removed Sheopur Collector Rakesh Kumar Srivastava after the locals protested before the Union Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar for worsening flood situation in the district.

According to the order directed by the state administration, Sheopur Collector has been removed and the Gwalior Municipal Corporation Collector Shivam Verma has been appointed in his place.

Tomar reached out to the flood-affected people in Sheopur on Saturday. During his visit, the flood victims protested before his convoy and raised slogans against him. Later, Tomar got down from his vehicle and listened to the problems of the people, who also demanded the removal of the Sheopur Collector.

During his stay, Tomar took stock of the damage caused to people's houses and essential goods due to heavy rains at Pul Darwaza, Mali Mandir, Ganesh Mandir and Todi Bazar in Sheopur city.

He assured the people that the central and state governments stand firmly with the families of the flood victims and will provide them financial assistance.

However, the opposition Congress has questioned the action taken by the government.

Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Ajay Yadav said, "Floods across the Gwalior-Chambal region have worsened the situation, administrative negligence is continuously coming to the fore. When Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar reached Sheopur, people protested against him following which the Collector has been removed as a mere formality by the state government."

