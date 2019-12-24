Sher ka bachcha sher: Soren on dynastic politics

New Delhi: Hemant Soren, who will be the next chief minister of Jharkhand, said it was the people's sufferings under the BJP government which has led to the massive win of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the Congress alliance in the state.

As instances, he cited the demonetisation and the BJP's comments about rolling out National Registry of Citizens across the country, insisting that it was "not about Muslims".

Hemant Soren, 44, who is set to take over, was the state's fifth Chief Minister, serving for around 17 months in 2013-14. The son of Shibu Soren -- one of the key figures of the statehood movement and a three-time chief minister -- he was also the deputy chief minister during the BJP government led by Arjun Munda. That period had ended in President's Rule as the JMM had pulled out support to the BJP government.

Asked about dynastic politics - one of the key complaints of the BJP against opposition leaders - Soren said "This is very hurtful, it feels like you are attacking the parents". "Sher ka bachha toh sher hi hoga na? (A lion's cub will be a lion only) No one has a problem if a cobbler's son is a cobbler," he added.