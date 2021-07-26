Shia Board voices concern over religious conversion law

At its executive meeting, the Board said that innocent Muslims were being framed on the issue and urged the government to rethink its laws on the issue.

Lucknow, July 26 (IANS) The All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) on Monday decried the attempts being made to malign the Muslim community on the issue of religious conversion.

"Muslims who are being framed on the issue are getting relief from the court which proves that they are being deliberately framed by vested interests," Board spokesperson Maulana Yasoob Abbas said.

The AISPLB executive body also asked the Yogi Adityanath government to promote education among Muslims instead of creating new laws that are against the community.

Referring to the new proposed population policy, the Board was of the view that the policy should be withdrawn and the government must do rethinking on the issue.

It demanded action against former Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi for insulting the Holy Quran.

Rizvi has come up with a 'new Quran' after deleting 26 verses, that, the Board said, was blasphemous.

The Board spokesman said that a delegation would soon meet Chief Minister Adityanath and apprise him of their demands.

