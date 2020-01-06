Shia protest in Kanpur, Sikhs in Lucknow

Lucknow, Jan 6 (IANS) Hundreds of Shia Muslims and Sikhs protested separately in different parts of Uttar Pradesh. While Shia Muslims protested against the killing of Iran's General Qasem Soleimani, Sikhs staged protests against the attack on Nankana Saheb Gurdwara in Pakistan.

Sikhs protested in Lucknow against the attack on Nankana Saheb Gurdwara in Pakistan on Sunday.

They met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and sought government's action on the attack on the shrine in Pakistan.

Rajnath Singh assured them that the government would take all steps to ensure the safety of Sikhs and their shrine. In Kanpur's Phoolbagh area, Shia Muslims staged a protest on Sunday evening against the killing of Iran's Quds army General Qasem Soleimani in a drone attack by the US. General Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds force and the mastermind of its regional security strategy, was killed in an airstrike on Friday in Baghdad The protesters also urged President Ram Nath Kovind to order strict action against a TV news channel for projecting General Qasem Soleimani as a terrorist. "We have faxed a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking action against a TV news channel which projected General Qasem Soleimani as a terrorist," said the group of Shia protesters. amita/dpb