Shia Waqf Board chairman warns against PFI

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Shia Central Waqf Board chairperson Waseem Rizvi on Thursday alleged that the people associated with organisations like Popular Front of India (PFI) are using madrasas to shelter themselves.

"Many organisations like PFI are flourishing in India with the help of ISIS. After seeing madrasas functioning in areas bordering with Nepal, I wrote a letter to the Prime Minister stating that if these madrasas are not closed, then more than half of Indian Muslims will have a mentality like ISIS in coming 15-20 years ... The reality is the people associated with organisations like PFI are using madrasas to shelter themselves," said Rizvi in a statement.



The chairman also applauded the Lucknow Police for arresting three members of PFI including its state president Waseem Ahmad.

Earlier, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said that the role of the PFI is coming forward in violence and the Home Ministry will decide about action against the organisation based on the evidence.

Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh wrote a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs, requesting to impose a ban on PFI citing investigations of the organisation's involvement in the violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on December 19. (ANI)

The chairman also applauded the Lucknow Police for arresting three members of PFI including its state president Waseem Ahmad.Earlier, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said that the role of the PFI is coming forward in violence and the Home Ministry will decide about action against the organisation based on the evidence.Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh wrote a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs, requesting to impose a ban on PFI citing investigations of the organisation's involvement in the violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on December 19. (ANI)