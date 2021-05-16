Shift MP to hospital from jail, directs Andhra HC

After receiving a report from a lower court about the nature of MP's injuries, the high court took up the hearing and directed that he be shifted to the Ramesh Hospital.

Amaravati, May 16 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Sunday directed that rebel Narsapuram MP, K. Raghurama Krishnam Raju, be shifted from Guntur district jail to a private hospital.

Counsel of the rebel YSRCP MP told the court that its orders that doctors from Ramesh Hospital examine his injuries were ignored. He argued that CID officials met the petitioner when he was in custody, thus violating the law. After hearing the arguments, the high court directed that the MP be immediately shifted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Raju's wife Rama alleged that her husband's life is in danger in jail. She stated that if anything happens to him, the state government, the Chief Minister, and CID will be responsible.

Earlier, police shifted Raju to the district jail amid high drama. He was taken out of the Government General Hospital (GGH) from the rear gate and was shifted to jail.

The high court had on Saturday constituted three-member Medical Board headed by Superintendent of GGH, Guntur to examine the nature of injuries of Raju.

The rebel MP of Andhra Pradesh's ruling party was arrested on charges of sedition by the police in Hyderabad on Friday. He was later brought to Guntur.

On Saturday, he was produced before Additional Junior Civil Judge's court in Mangalagiri. Though he complained to the judge that CID sleuths tortured him in custody, the court sent the MP to judicial custody till May 28 and sent him to hospital for treatment.

Raju's lawyer later moved the high court, which passed the orders constituting a medical board as immediate relief and gave directions to provide necessary treatment to the MP. The bench also directed that the entire examination should be videographed and handed over to the District and Sessions Judge in Guntur.

