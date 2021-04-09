Shift to Assam, recruit from state, ULFA-I warns tea company

Guwahati, April 9 (IANS) The anti-talk ULFA-I on Thursday demanded Kolkata-based Amalgamated Plantation Pvt Ltd relocate its administrative offices to Assam and recruit only indigenous people of the state in various positions, otherwise it would take action.

The outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent, headed by self-styled commander-in-chief Paresh Barua, in a statement, threatened that the company would not be allowed to do business in Assam and no personnel of the company would be allowed to travel in the state for work purposes.