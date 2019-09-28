Shilong: NCC bike rally flagged off from Rhino Training Complex

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): A three-day-long cycle rally by NCC Group Shillong was kicked off on Saturday to spread the message of 'swachhta' across Meghalaya.

A total of 20 NCC cadets participated in the cycle rally which will end on September 30. The chief of Staff 101 Area flagged off the rally from the Rhino Training Complex.



The aim of the Rally is not only to spread the message of importance of clean India but also to inform the populace about small measures which can be adopted at various levels to achieve the overall aim of swachhta.

The general officer also gave away merit certificates and medals to cadets, who have made a notable contribution towards the swachhta mission in their respective Institutes. (ANI)

