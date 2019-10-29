Shimla: 3 killed, 1 injured in road accident in Rampur

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Atleast three people were killed and one suffered injuries after a vehicle they were travelling in rolled down a cliff in Rampur area of Shimla on Tuesday.



The incident took place on the Tuesday morning when an SUV carrying four people fell into a deep gorge near Jhakari area.

According to the police, a father-son duo from Bihar was among the deceased. Both died on the spot while a driver and another person, who is yet to be identified, suffered critical injuries and were rushed to the hospital. However, the man succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The driver is undergoing treatment at Mahatma Gandhi government hospital at Rampur.

The reason for the accident is yet to be known. However, an initial investigation indicates a narrow road led to the accident. (ANI)

