Shimla: Every Diwali comes with a lot of excitement for these specially-abled children

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): As the festival of light draws closer, specially-abled children of Udaan Special School get busy preparing themselves for Diwali celebrations.

Full of energy and excitement, they are making candles. "We engage them into candle making to enable them to become a part of the mainstream and also improve their skills," said Santosh Katoch, school principal, while speaking to ANI.

Katoch said these candles are supplied to the students of different schools in the city so that the young students know the ability of these special children. "We are trying to educate the people and also get a sense of support for these special children," he said."Every year we get enough raw materials for the candle making. Our school children happily make candles. Teachers also help them. People think that these children can't do anything but they should see the potential of these children," added Katoch."We make candles and also sell these in other schools. We are making these candles for Diwali festival. We are like any other children," said Saayas Rajta, a student of the school, located in New Shimla."Every year we make these candles for Diwali festival. We want these candles to light the house of others," said Harshita Thakur, another student.Diwali is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India. The festival will be celebrated on October 27 this year. On this day, people decorate their houses with traditional lamps, burst firecrackers, and exchange sweets. (ANI)