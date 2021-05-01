Ship in 2021 with 130 cr on board sinking: Chidambaram

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Congress leader and former finance minister P. Chidambaram on Saturday attacked the union government over mismanagement of Covid situation and said the boat with 130 crore people is sinking.

Chidambaram tweeted, "Re-tweeting Health Minister (original tweet was invisible) "May Day! May Day! The Ship IN 2021 with 130 cr on board is sinking. Save Us! At least Save Me!"