Shipping Corporation of India celebrates Diamond Jubilee

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): Being the biggest transporter of the sea, the Shipping Corporation of India has contributed significantly to fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Transformation through Transportation, said the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday.



Addressing the diamond jubilee celebration of the corporation, the Minister congratulated the SCI and its past and present employees for becoming a symbol of success for its contribution during the 60 years of its existence.

"SCI will have to further show its strength in the future. We have to work with the spirit of Team India, every citizen has to demonstrate his/her strength and succeed and take the nation forward," the Minister said.

Speaking about the potential of the maritime sector, Sonowal said that we should make people realise the power of the sea as a resource and use it in the right way, by deploying the right technologies.

"There are many more steps we need to take in the maritime sector, for the development of our nation and the world," he said and exhorted SCI to take many more initiatives in the sector, and improve awareness of the potential of the sector among people in different regions across the country.

Sonowal also praised SCI for organising the diamond jubilee programme only with in-house people and no outside help, thereby displaying a spirit of self-reliance and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The Union Ministers virtually flagged off MV SCI Chennai from Kandla Port for EXIM trades with the middle-eastern countries. The vessel will sail from Kandla, proceed to Kochi and Tuticorin for loading export cargo and sail towards the Middle East.

As per an official release, Sonowal also felicitated the all-women crew members of SCI's MT Swarna Krishna which was flagged off from JNPT Liquid Berth Jetty on March 6 and created history.

Congratulating the brave hearts, the Minister said to them: "The women of India are marching forward, thanks to the steps taken by the government for women's empowerment. I am sure that more women will join this movement in the coming days. You have set a big example which will bring more women into this field in the future".

The voyage was a historic one for the global shipping sector and the Union Minister extolled the courage of the woman seafarers and termed them as a glowing example of India's Nari Shakti taking on a male-dominated industry.

Sonowal also virtually launched a coffee-table book on the eventful journey of SCI over the last 60 years, the release said.

Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shantanu Thakur was also present on the occasion. (ANI)

