Shipping time for new MacBook Pro slips to late Nov

According to 9To5Mac, the delays are primarily affecting custom configurations of the new MacBook Pro models. The 16-inch MacBook Pro is even more affected by delays.

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) The shipping estimates of the recently unveiled completely reimagined MacBook Pro in 14, 16-inch on the Apple Store for pre-orders have started sliding into late November.

Apple says that the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will be available in Apple stores and from Apple authorized resellers starting on Tuesday. However, only default configuration options will be available from stores.

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro model starts at Rs 1,94,900 and Rs 1,75,410 for education while the 16-inch MacBook Pro model starts at Rs 2,39,900 and Rs 2,15,910 for education.

MacBook Pro delivers groundbreaking processing, graphics and machine learning (ML) performance whether running on battery or plugged in as well as amazing battery life, the company said in a statement.

The new MacBook Pro also features a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, a wide range of ports for advanced connectivity, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera and the best audio system in a notebook.

Combined with macOS Monterey, which is engineered down to its core to take full advantage of M1 Pro and M1 Max, the user experience is simply unrivaled, the company said.

The new MacBook Pro joins the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 to form the strongest lineup of pro notebooks ever.

M1 Pro and M1 Max are the next breakthrough chips for the Mac.

The CPU in M1 Pro and M1 Max delivers up to 70 per cent faster CPU performance than M1, so tasks like compiling projects in Xcode are faster than ever.

The GPU in M1 Pro is up to 2x faster than M1, while M1 Max is up to an astonishing 4x faster than M1, allowing pro users to fly through the most demanding graphics workflows.

Powering the all-new MacBook Pro, new chips feature up to a 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, 64GB of unified memory, ProRes acceleration, and industry-leading power efficiency.

