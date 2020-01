Shirdi (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): A call has been given for indefinite closure of Shirdi after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's reported comment terming Pathri in Parbhani as Sai Baba's birthplace.

"We have announced to close Shirdi against rumours, from January 19," said B Wakchaure of Saibaba Sansthan Trust.



"A meeting of villagers will be convened Saturday evening to discuss the issue. Devotees will not face any difficulty if they come to Shirdi," Wakchaure added. (ANI)