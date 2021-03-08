Shiv Pande conferred 'Citizen of Honour' award by city of Liverpool

A 'Citizen of Honour' recognition is extended to individuals who have made "significant, exceptional or unique contributions to enrich the image of Liverpool and/or its citizens".

Liverpool, March 8 (IANS) Professor Dr. Shiv Pande, an Indian doctor who was previously made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) in the UK's honours list, has become the first Asian to be made a 'Citizen of Honour' by the north-west England City of Liverpool.

Dr. Pande has been a distinguished resident of Liverpool for 49 years. In 1999, he became the first ever ethnic minority person to be elected Treasurer of the British General Medical Council.

Liverpool is one of Britain's most prominent and high achieving cities. It is the city of four time 19th century British Prime Minister William Gladstone, the singing sensations The Beatles and Liverpool and Everton football clubs. It is also noted for being a progressive and internationally oriented city. It bestowed a 'Freedom of the City' award to South African freedom fighter and President Nelson Mandela.

Dr Pande said: "I am honoured to be made a 'Citizen of Honour' by the City of Liverpool, which has been my home for nearly half a century. It is deeply gratifying to be recognised for my work. I thank the City Council for selecting me".

