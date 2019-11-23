Shiv Sena, Cong, NCP move SC for Maha floor test on Sunday

New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) The Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party on Saturday moved the Supreme Court, seeking a floor test within 24 hours to avoid further horse-trading and "illegal manoeuvres" in Maharashtra.

The petition sought quashing of Maharasthra Governor B.S. Koshyari's decision inviting BJP's Devendra Fadnavis to form the government on Saturday morning as unconstitutional, arbitrary, illegal, void-ab-initio, and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India.

"The petitioners are also praying for an immediate floor test within twenty-four hours so as to avoid further horse trading and illegal manoeuvres to somehow cobble up a majority from the Maha Vikas Aghadi," said the petition. Terming the Governor's decision a "brazen action", the petition, filed late evening, sought the apex court's direction to the Governor to invite the alliance of Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the NCP "which has the support of more than 144 MLAs to form the Government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray". The Sena insisted that Governor has installed a minority BJP government which is illegal, unconstitutional and in violation of the well-settled law laid down by the top court. It said its political alliance constitutes a clear majority in the House. "It is submitted that such manoeuvring, at the behest of the BJP through the Governor, to suit their political agenda actually amounts to a death knell to democracy which is a basic feature of our Constitution," said the petition. ss/vd