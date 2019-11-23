Shiv Sena betrayed people's mandate by forging alliance with Cong: Javadekar

Latur (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 23 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday congratulated BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on taking oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister and took a swipe at its former ally, saying Shiv Sena betrayed the mandate by going ahead to form a government with the support of Congress.

"I congratulate Devendra Fadnavis for becoming Maharashtra Chief Minister again. The mandate was given to BJP. Shiv Sena was a part of our alliance and also got votes because of us. But they betrayed the people's mandate. In the last 15 days, they were ready to forge an alliance with Congress, a party that spread malice against Savarkar, brought Emergency and looted the country," he told reporters here.Javadekar said that Shiv Sena has learnt a lesson after betraying the mandate and it has cost them dearly."Today is the victory of truth. The mandate of BJP has been respected," he added.In a major development, Fadnavis earlier this morning took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister for the second consecutive term while NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of the state.The two leaders were administered the oath by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.The move came at a time when deliberations between Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena seemingly reached the final stage on Friday.The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, could not stake claim to form a government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the Chief Minister's post and equal sharing of Cabinet berths.Shiv Sena parted its ways with BJP to explore ways to form a government. It, however, failed to prove the support of the required number of MLAs in the time given by state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.The Governor had then invited NCP, the third-largest party, to prove its ability to form the government failing which President's Rule was imposed in the state.The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (ANI)