Shiv Sena dismisses reports of shifting its MLAs to resort

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday dismissed reports that MLAs of his party are being shifted to a resort as rumours while asserting that Shiv Sena legislators are committed to the party and there is no need to do so.

"There is no need for us to do this, our MLAs are firm in their resolve and committed to the party. Those who are spreading such rumours should worry about their MLAs first," said Sanjay Raut, here on Thursday.As the deadline to form the government in Maharashtra nears, Raut reiterated that the Chief Minister would be from Shiv Sena."The Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena," he said."Shivsena is an alliance partner of @BJP4India and part of #Mahayuti If it feels scared that #BJP will poach their MLAs, then we can very well understand how much #BJP is morally corrupt and why we must save Maharashtra from them. Does #Mahayuti have moral rights to form govt now?" tweeted Congress leader Sachin Sawant.Shiv Sena is apparently putting all its weight behind its demand of making Aaditya Thackeray as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.As the deadline of November 9 for government formation in Maharashtra is fast approaching, the Shiv Sena is not ready to settle for anything less than equal share in Cabinet portfolios and the Chief Minster's post for 2.5 years.The BJP has emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats in the recently held Assembly polls. The Shiv Sena got 56 seats in 288-member Vidhan Sabha. (ANI)