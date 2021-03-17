Shiv Sena gives adjournment motion notice in LS

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Vinayak Raut on Wednesday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha demanding an enquiry in the death of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, Ram Swaroop Sharma.



Rawat gave the adjournment notice soon after the death of the BJP MP in Delhi at his residence.

Meanwhile, the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting which was going to be held today was also cancelled.

The police recovered Sharma's body from his residence at Gomti Apartments and have started an investigation into the case.

Born at Jalpehar village in the Mandi district on June 10, 1958, Sharma was a two-time MP. He was elected to the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha from Mandi parliamentary constituency in 2014 and 2019 respectively. Sharma was currently a Member of the Standing Committee on External Affairs and the Consultative Committee, Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)

