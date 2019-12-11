Shiv Sena in Catch-22 over CAB

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) Amid a flip-flop, the new alliance partner of the Congress, the Shiv Sena has lambasted the BJP over the Hindutva politics.

The Shiv Sena, which likely to change its stand after supporting the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in the Lok Sabha, is walking the tightrope over the ideology issue. The party made it clear that it has not made any compromise with the ideology, but it is not in sync with the BJP.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who articulated the party's views in the Rajya Sabha, said: "I have been hearing since yesterday that those who do not support this Bill are anti-national and those who support it are nationalist. We don't need any certificate on nationalism and Hindutva.

"We demand that all infiltrators should be sent out from the country, but there should be no politics". The party appears to be in a dilemma as it cannot lose its hindutva identity, something which could create problems for Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government. miz/prs