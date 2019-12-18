Shiv Sena lashes out at Centre over its handling of anti CAA protests

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): The Shiv Sena on Wednesday attacked the Central government over the manner it handled protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The Sena in its mouthpiece Saamna said: "The whole country is in turmoil over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the matter is now out of hands of the Centre. The country's North-eastern region is up in flames and the protests have started in Bihar, Lucknow and other states as well. The situation in Delhi is even worse."

The Sena mouthpiece further termed the attack on students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University as "inhuman and unlawful" and once again compared it with the Jallianwala Bagh massacre."The police aimed their guns at the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University who were protesting against the Act. They fired bullets. When you have to aim guns at your own students then one should understand that the matter has gone out of your hands. The acts of police in Delhi were inhuman and unlawful. The British did nothing different in Jallianwala Bagh massacre," it said.The former BJP ally said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again as expected reacted to the situation by "putting the whole blame on Pakistan."The Sena also questioned why the BJP government which has completed a full five year term and is back in power again at the centre has not yet awarded the Bharat Ratna to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar?The post ended with the Sena stating that it was more concerned about "the 11 crore citizens of Maharashtra rather than the Citizenship Amendment Act. The opposition (BJP, in Maharashtra) is free to go and settle disputes arising in the other states if it wishes to do so." (ANI)