Shiv Sena leader Narendra Patil meets Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Narendra Patil on Sunday met Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and called their meeting 'customary".



He asserted said that everybody wants a stable government in Maharashtra.



"Ajit Pawar has just cleared his stand. I and BJP MLC Niranjan Davkhare met him as we had not met him since the elections were over. Whatever is the right decision will be taken by him. All I can say is that everyone wants a stable government so that issues of farmers and other issues are resolved," Patil told reporters here.



"All reasonable steps should be taken in those regards. For today I can only say that it was a customary greeting meet," he said.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court, while hearing a joint plea by NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena, asked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and the Centre to produce relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am on Monday.

In a surprise move on Saturday morning, Fadnavis and Ajit took oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

Soon after the swearing-in, Sharad Pawar said Ajit's decision to support the BJP was a "personal decision" and not supported by the NCP. Ajit was later sacked as the NCP's legislative party leader, stripping him of the power to issue a whip to party MLAs.

The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.