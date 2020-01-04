Shiv Sena leader refutes talks about Abdul Sattar's resignation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Shiv Sena MLA Arjun Khotkar on Saturday refuted talks about the resignation by party legislator and Maharashtra Minister Abdul Sattar.

"There is no question of Abdul Sattar tendering his resignation. These rumours are baseless," said Khotkar, adding that Sattar will meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday.



Earlier today, former MP Chandrakant Khaire had said Sattar is angry over Shiv Sena's decision to support Congress in the Zilla Parishad president elections.

Khaire said he had a conversation with Sattar at a hotel here. "I will talk to the media about our conversation at 2 pm," he said.

BJP MLA and former Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagde was also seen at the hotel. He said that he was visiting the hotel for some personal work.

Speaking to media, Sattar's son Sameer Sattar said: "I have no information about this. Only, he can speak about this. I am sure he will speak soon, better to wait and watch."

Sattar was among the 36 Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena leaders, who were sworn-in as ministers on December 30. (ANI)

