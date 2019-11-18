Shiv Sena members stage walk out, opposition members protest in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The question hour in the Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed protests from opposition members on various issues and Shiv Sena members staged a walkout demanding adequate relief for farmers in Maharashtra.

After Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla made obituary references to former members of the House, the lawmakers from Shiv Sena raised slogans saying they need "justice for farmers".

Shiv Sena member Vinayak Bhaurao Raut said that farmers in the state should be provided adequate relief as their crops have been damaged by rain. Thereafter, the party members staged a walkout.The Shiv Sena had fought the assembly polls in Maharashtra with BJP but differences have cropped up between them over power-sharing. As a fallout, party MP Arvind Sawant had also resigned as a union minister.The opposition members protested in the House on various issues and demanded presence of Lok Sabha MP and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, who is under house arrest since after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.The members from the Congress, the NC and the DMK came near the Speaker's podium and raised slogans. "We want justice", they said.Congress members also raised slogans alleging attempts by the government to muzzle the opposition.Following this, Birla urged the lawmakers to take their seats and allow the question hour to proceed.Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said that the government was ready to discuss all issues and urged members not to disturb the house.Earlier in the day, the newly-elected members took oath as members of the House. (ANI)