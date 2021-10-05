Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut meets Rahul Gandhi over Lakhimpur Kheri violence

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Tuesday to discuss the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.



According to sources, a delegation of Opposition parties can visit Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. However, the talks are still underway.

"Many topics have been discussed. The incident that happened in Uttar Pradesh yesterday is a matter of concern. The arrest of Priyanka Gandhi... Detaining her illegally, all these things that happened are wrong. If democracy has to be saved, everyone should come together," Raut told mediapersons after the meeting.

Asked if a delegation of Opposition parties would visit Lakhimpur Kheri in UP, he said, "That has been discussed."

The Shiv Sena MP said there is a need for a joint Opposition against the oppression meted out by the government in Uttar Pradesh.

Prior to the meeting, Raut told reporters: "Priyanka Gandhi is arrested so it's necessary to meet Rahul Gandhi. If the law is equal for everyone then why is Priyanka Gandhi is in jail and the minister is roaming free."

Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Varda and 11 others for "disturbing the peace" in the state.

According to Hargaon Police station SHO Brijesh Tripathi, a case was filed against 11 persons including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Hooda and Ajay Kumar Lallu under Section 107/16 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had claimed that she has been detained for the last 28 hours without any order or FIR.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) had on Sunday issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

Meanwhile, refuting SKM's allegations, MoS Teni said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted the stones on the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'. (ANI)

