Shiv Sena's fight for truth, justice; CM will be ours: Raut

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Reiterating that the next chief minister of Maharashtra would be from the Shiv Sena, party MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday declared that the party is fighting for "truth, justice and rights" in the current political imbroglio that has engulfed the state.

"The 'grahan' (eclipse) over the state will lift soon and the 'shapath-grahan' (swearing-in) ceremony of the new government will be held very soon," Raut said confidently.

He said the decision for the Maharashtra government will be taken only in Maharashtra -- indirectly ruling out any Central intervention from its ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as speculated in some quarters.

"This is our struggle for truth, justice and rights. Our President (Uddhav Thackeray) is sought to be painted a liar. Nobody talks about this. There is no word on why promises made are not being fulfilled," the Sena spokesperson said sternly. Assuring that even Thackeray wanted a 'stable government' in the state, Raut said very soon a Shiv Sena-led government will be sworn in. The government will be in tune with the public mandate and it will change the trend of state politics, he added. Asked if he had spoken with Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar, Raut shot back: "Yes, I have met him and spoken with him - Is it a crime? He's a respected senior national leader, what's wrong if we discuss any issues? All should talk with him. We know who all are in touch with him." With barely three days left before the tenure of the Maharashtra Assembly expires on Friday, all political parties face anxious moments over the next move of the 'king-maker' (Shiv Sena), which will decide who commands the state's political 'remote control' for the next five years - or whether it will face the prospect of the President's Rule. Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Nagpur-based mouthpiece "Tarun Bharat", which called Raut a "clown, ghoul, liar and Sheikh Chilli' on Monday, on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on him and warned that Sena's adamance would prove to be its 'vinashkaale viprit buddhi' moment in which it stood to lose everything. qn/rtp