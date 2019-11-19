Shiv Sena tie-up with NCP-Cong against Balasaheb's ideals: Athawale

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Taking a jibe at the Shiv Sena's bid to form a government in Maharashtra with the support of Congress and the NCP, Union Minister and Republican Party of India (A) chief Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said it will be an unnatural government and against the ideals of "Balasaheb Thackeray."

"If a government is formed with the support of Congress and NCP, it will be an unnatural government. This will go against the ideals of Balasaheb Thackeray," Athawale told ANI.He also expressed uncertainty on Shiv Sena's claim to form a government in the state with the support of 170 MLAs."I am not sure how successful Shiv Sena's claims of forming a government are going to be. The position Congress and NCP are not clear yet. They have to support Sena's claim to form government openly," Athawale said."Congress party knows that if they support Shiv Sena they will bear a great loss. This is why the Congress party is taking time to make a decision," he added.Athawale also said that he spoke to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut about negotiating a new power-sharing formula."BJP and Shiv Sena should form the government in Maharashtra and can have their chief minister for three years and two years respectively. I talked to Sanjay Raut on the matter on Monday. He asked to talk to the BJP on the same," the Union Minister said.However, Raut slammed Athawale earlier today saying: "he should not worry about Shiv Sena."President's rule is in effect in Maharashtra, where all the parties failed to form the government.Shiv Sena and BJP, which contested the assembly polls together, had parted ways after a conflict over power-sharing in the state. Shiv Sena is currently in talks with NCP and Congress to form a government.While the BJP emerged as the single-largest party in Maharashtra assembly polls with 105 seats, the NCP and Congress have 54 and 44 MLAs, respectively, in the state Assembly. (ANI)