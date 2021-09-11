Shiv Sena to contest all 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): Shiv Sena on Saturday announced that it will contest all 403 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022.



The decision was taken after the Shiv Sena regional executive body meeting in Lucknow.

"Shiv Sena will be the voice of people and filed candidates in all assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh to counter BJP. Coordinators have been appointed to strengthen the organisation in every assembly constituency. The delegation of state leaders will soon hand over the report of the election preparation and the organisation," reads the Shiv Sena, Uttar Pradesh statement.

Meanwhile, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda launched the booth Vijay Abhiyan virtually in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and addressed workers across 27,700 booths in the state via video conferencing.

Political activities have gained momentum in Uttar Pradesh as Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is in the state for two days to formulate strategies for the state polls.

Congress will conduct a Pratigya Yatra in the state covering 12,000 km ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the Advisory and Strategy Committee of the Uttar Pradesh Congress chaired by party's state in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. In the meeting, it was also decided that zone-wise election campaigns and programmes will be started.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)







